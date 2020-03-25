  • Download mobile app
25 Mar 2020
Coimbatore

DMK MLA contributes Rs.20 lakh to purchase ventilators, cot for ESI hospital

Covai Post Network

March 25, 2020

Coimbatore : DMK MLA, N karthik, representing Singanallur in the city today contributed Rs.20 lakh towards the measures being taken to prevent the spread of Coronavirus in the district.

This was based on the appeal made by DMK president M K Stalin to party MPs and MLAs to contribute from their MP and MLA fund, Karthik said.

He discussed the issue with the district collector, K Rajamani about the requirements and accordingly gave Rs.20 lakh to purchase ventilators and cots at the coronavirus ward at ESI Hospital in Varadarajapuram, Karthi said.

