  • Download mobile app
02 Apr 2019, Edition - 1358, Tuesday
GEM Hospital
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • EC to write to President on Rajasthan governor Kalyan Singh violating model code by supporting Modi’s re-election as PM
  • History shows not a single Hindu involved in terror: PM Narendramodi
  • A Rs 1 lakh investment in sensex in 1979 would have risen to Rs 3.9 crore today
Travel

Coimbatore

DMK President Stalin consoles the parents of murdered girl

Covai Post Network

April 2, 2019

Coimbatore : DMK President, M K Stalin Tuesday consoled the parents of the 7-year old girl, who was sexually assaulted and murdered in Pannimadai on the outskrits, a week ago.

Stalin, here as part of the campaigning for the Nilgiris Constituency candidate, A Raja, went to the house and met the parents and expressed his grief over the gruesome incident.

He also paid floral tributes to the photograph of the girl, which was kept in the hall of the house.

The girl, who went missing was found lying dead near her house with her hands and legs tied on March 25. Even as postmortem revealing that she was sexually assaulted, a 34-year old Santhoshkumar ,a neighbour, was arrested in connection with the incident.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿