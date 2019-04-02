DMK President Stalin consoles the parents of murdered girl

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : DMK President, M K Stalin Tuesday consoled the parents of the 7-year old girl, who was sexually assaulted and murdered in Pannimadai on the outskrits, a week ago.

Stalin, here as part of the campaigning for the Nilgiris Constituency candidate, A Raja, went to the house and met the parents and expressed his grief over the gruesome incident.

He also paid floral tributes to the photograph of the girl, which was kept in the hall of the house.

The girl, who went missing was found lying dead near her house with her hands and legs tied on March 25. Even as postmortem revealing that she was sexually assaulted, a 34-year old Santhoshkumar ,a neighbour, was arrested in connection with the incident.