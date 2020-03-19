DMK warns of massive agitation if corporation collect Rs.4,000 deposit for water

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, Mar 19 : DMK will resort to massive agitation if the the City Corporation collected additional deposit for drinking water connection.

Due to the agitation by DMK and its allies, the corporation had stopped temporarily its decision to collect Rs.4,000 additional deposit from the residents two years ago, DMK MLA, N Karthik said. However, the corporation is reportedly collecting Rs.4,000 from the persons, who go to the corporation offices for other purpose, he alleged

and blamed the corporation for taxing the people, without providing any basic amenities, particularly water and roads.

The roads dug for laying Under Ground Drainage were still in a dilapidated stages, without filling the pits and ponds, without cleaning garbage and not replacing the street lights, he said.In this situation, DMK warned a massive agitation by mobilising people if Corporation collected Rs.4,000 towards deposit.