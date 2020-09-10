Dmk warns of massive agitation over construction of SIHS colony flyover

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : DMK today warned of continuous and massive agitation if the Corporation failed to complete the SIHS Colony flyover works at the earliest.

The works for the flyover were started in 2010 during DMK rule under Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi and the then Deputy Chief Minister, M K Stalin, at a cost of rs.25 crore to connect Ondipudur, DMK SInganallur MLA, N Karthik said in a statement here.

There was a change in the rule in May 2011, after which the administration failed to take up the issue with the land owners and pay compensation, to begin the works, he said.

However, the government and highways department without negotiating with the land owners started the construction works and some of the owners approached the Court seeking a stay, he said.

In view of this the works for the flyover were lying idle for the last nine years, as the government failed to follow up the compensation issue with the owners, Karthik alleged.

The delay resulted in causing hardship to a large number of residents, in SIHS colony area, who were not able to go to their industrial units, school and colleges, he said, adding that even ambulances cannot enter the area in case of an emergency. .

Despite taking the issue through agitations, representations, and also in the State Assembly and courting arrests, the issue was not solved.

The Court has in January last ordered the Government to provide compensation to the land owners and start works. However, the Government

was in a deep slumber, he alleged.

Since the highways department comes under the Chief Minister, he should take positive steps and finish the flyover works at the earliest, failing which a massive agitation will be organised afrter mobilising the people, Karthik warned.