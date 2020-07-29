  • Download mobile app
29 Jul 2020, Edition - 1842, Wednesday
Coimbatore

Dmk workers stage black flag demo seeking protected drinking water

Covai Post Network

July 29, 2020

Coimbatore : Seeking provision of protected drinking water at least once in four days, DMK workers today staged a demonstration in front of their houses in the city holding empty plastic pots.

The workers and functionaries hoisted black flag atop their houses, as part of the demonstration. It was led by party Singanallur MLA, N Karthik, who along with four party workers, raised slogans in support of their demands .

A few residents, in some areas, also joined the protest demonstration .

Later speaking to reporters, Karthik claimed that this was for the first time that the people were struggling so much for drinking water .

He regretted that, a drinking water scheme, which was being implemented by a French firm,was taking too long to complete.

