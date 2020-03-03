Do not fall prey to rumours, Muslim community told

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, Mar 3 : A delegation of various Muslim organisations, led by District All Jamaat, Tuesday met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister,

K Palanbisamy at the City Air Port and submitted a memorandum with regard to fears about the CAA, NPR and NRC .

Accepting the memorandum, Palanisamy told them that there was no no need for the Muslim community to fear about the Act and AIADMK government always stood by them.

Asking them not not to fall prey to rumours, he said that the Government had already made its stand clear on the issue.

The memorandum said that there was a fear among the people of the Country, particularly minorities, about the NPR, which has many apprehensive issues.

There would not be male members in the house when the officials visit to take census and women present there are not literate enough to respond to the questions being sought by them,

which might lead to problem, it said.

Since majority of the States were not implementing the NPR, Tamil Nadu government should also follow suit and pass a resolution

in the Assembly, it said.

The memorandum also wanted to implement the census as was done in 2010, since seeking the details of parents, information about birth and passport, will lead to unnecessary problem.

The delegation also requested the chief minister to prevail upon the Centre about apprehension being expressed by the community.