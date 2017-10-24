Doctors urged to develop healthy relationship with patients

Doctors should develop a healthy relationship with their patients in order to help them recover fast, according to Dr. K. Srinath Reddy, President of Public Health Foundation of India.

Delivering the 25th convocation address at the PSG Institute of Medical Sciences and Research here on Tuesday, he said medical graduates should upgrade their knowledge in the field with the help of technology.

Around 243 students – 174 graduates and 69 post graduates – received their degrees, while 24 of them received gold medals for topping in various subjects in the examination conducted by the Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University.

Minmini Selvam received the GRG gold medal for best all rounder graduate and V. Abhinaya received the GR Memorial medal for best outgoing graduate.

L. Gopalakrishnan, Managing Trustee, PSG Institutions and S. Ramalingam, Dean of PSG IMSR and several others were present.