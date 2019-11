Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The draft electoral roll for Coimbatore district will be released on November 25, Poll Observer, M Karunakaran said today.

Karunakaran, here to review the progress of electoral roll preparation said that the people can apply for addition, deletion and change of address in the roll till December 24, from the designated offices like booth, office of Tahsildar.

Similarly, those who complete 18 years .by January one can also register their names.