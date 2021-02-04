Drinking Water Development Project Initiated by Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu

Covai Post Network

The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Edappadi Palaniswami inaugurated the drinking water development project for the newly connected Kountampalayam, Vadavalli and Veerakeralam areas with the Corporation of Coimbatore. Minister SP Velumani was present during the event.

The project is funded by a loan of Rs. 61.80 crore. 6.52 MLD of drinking water is being extracted from the 30 lakh liter capacity reservoir at Ramakrishnapuram for this project. It is stored in a 10 lakh liter ground tank in Jay Nagar. From there the water is pumped by a pump and collected in a ground tank in the Kountampalayam area.

In addition, drinking water will be taken and distributed to 12 newly constructed overhead tanks and 19 existing overhead tanks in Kountampalayam, Vadavalli and Veerakeralam areas.

From there drinking water will be distributed to 26,659 household connections. These works were started in 2016 and are now 100 percent complete. The project aims to provide 135 liters of drinking water per person per day to the public in the area.

As soon as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu inaugurated the project, the Commissioner of the Corporation Kumaravel Pandian inspected the drinking water development activities.

The event was attended by Municipal Engineer Lakshmanan, Tamil Nadu Drinking Water Drainage Board Advisor Sampath Kumar, Tamil Nadu Drinking Water Drainage Board Chief Engineer Raveendran, Supervising Engineer Raghupathi and others.