Drive-through covid screening facility launched in Coimbatore

Coimbatore :The District Collector K Rajamani today launched a Drive-thru Covid Screening facility at Royal Care Super Speciality Hospital at Neelambur here.

The Screening RT-PCR test will be done by well trained professionals as per ICMR guidelines and Tamil Nadu Government norms and processed in a state-of-the-art NABL approved facility of the Hospital.

The hospital chairman Dr.K.Madeswaran mentioned that this screening facility was launched in line with the District Administration’s effort to increase the screening infrastructure for the Corona Virus.

Since many people were concerned about the risk of getting exposed and inconvenience along with delay in sampling, a drive thru

facility was created to conduct the test in a safe and secured manner in much lesser time, he said.

The facility will be very convenient because people do not have to enter the hospital and will not even need to get down from the car, he said.

The facility can also be utilized for group testing and people can do the sampling and leave immediately while the test will be processed within the stipulated time and the results delivered to the patient in electronic format.