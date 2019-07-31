Coimbatore : DVK leader’s bail plea rejected

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A judicial court here on Wednesday rejected the bail application of a Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhakam functionary, remanded and lodged in the Central Jail here in connection with a social media post on beef eating.

Kazhakam district secretary Nirmal Kumar was arrested a couple of days ago on a complaint that he had posted a picture on Facebook eating beef and dared Hindu Makkal Katchi leader Arjun Sampath to finish him if he had the guts as was done elsewhere with beef eaters.

The post was in response to the attack on a person in Nagapattinam who had posted a picture of consuming beef soup. Nirmal Kumar was arrested and remanded till August 9.

Second Judicial Magistrate N Gnanasambandam dismissed the bail petition.