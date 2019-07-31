  • Download mobile app
31 Jul 2019, Edition - 1478, Wednesday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • CCD founder VG Siddhartha’s body shifted to Wenlock Hospital.
  • Filed 35 complaints but police didn’t act: Unnao rape survivor’s kin
  • SC to hear Unnao case on Thursday.
Travel

Coimbatore

Coimbatore : DVK leader’s bail plea rejected

Covai Post Network

July 31, 2019

Coimbatore : A judicial court here on Wednesday rejected the bail application of a Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhakam functionary, remanded and lodged in the Central Jail here in connection with a social media post on beef eating.

Kazhakam district secretary Nirmal Kumar was arrested a couple of days ago on a complaint that he had posted a picture on Facebook eating beef and dared Hindu Makkal Katchi leader Arjun Sampath to finish him if he had the guts as was done elsewhere with beef eaters.

The post was in response to the attack on a person in Nagapattinam who had posted a picture of consuming beef soup. Nirmal Kumar was arrested and remanded till August 9.

Second Judicial Magistrate N Gnanasambandam dismissed the bail petition.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿