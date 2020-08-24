E box provides online training for NEET for govt school students

Covai Post Network

E-Box has been providing online training under the guidance of Government School teachers through the learning platform of E-Box schools, for students who have applied for NEET exams in government and government-aided schools for the past two months.

More than 7500 students have registered for this training.

At the request of the Tamil Nadu School Education Department, more than 100 students from Tamil Nadu Medical Colleges who have passed the NEET Exam have registered as Volunteers (Mentors) to train Government School students for the NEET Exam.

Students are taking special classes from 6 pm to 7.30 pm every day. They take ten classes each in Physics, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology. They also take Motivation Classes once a week.