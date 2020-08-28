E-box start-up studio launched in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

The launch of the first start-up studio “The Story Telling Company” took place on behalf of e-box colleges Online

Mr. Sidhartha Satpathy, CEO of The Story Telling Company Inaugurated the Startup studio. In his inaugural address he said, “we all are storytellers in one way or the other and these stories tell a lot about who we are and what we do. So the organization that we are creating is to understand these stories and connect to the larger objective of our life, of the way in which we lead ourselves, in doing things, in discovering things, connecting with people, what we are doing in story telling company is tapping into the stories of each one of us. We are trying to understand what makes us and how we develop ourselves as individuals and we are working as part of the startup organization along with E – Box so most welcome for a very fascinating Journey a fantastic storytelling the experience that you go to have as you use technology to tap into it.”