E-Box teams up with Sudharsan Engineering College

Covai Post Network

E-Box, the Technology Enabled Learning Platform and Pudhukottai based Sudharsan Engineering College,have teamed up to form a first-of-its-kind partnership in Trichy area.

This follows a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed recently between Amphisoft Technologies and Sudharsan Engineering College of Sathyamangalam in Pudhukottai district.

E-Box is the world’s largest Technology Enabled AI-Based Learning and Skilling Platform with intrinsic auto evaluation features pertaining to different core engineering subjects. E-Box is onboarded into MHRD AICTE NEAT portal after multiple rounds of evaluation by the expert committee. Many reputed academic institutions and top corporates are using E-Box for their learning and skilling needs for the past 10 years.

Mr.R.M.Kishore,Vice Chairman,RMK Group of Engineering Institutions who spearheaded,the negotiations said that classes by expert teachers in blended learning mode will commence for the second, third and final year students of Sudharsan Engineering College soon. Every course will be integrated with lots of activity-based and practice-oriented learning exercises to enhance the knowledge and skills of students. Apart from the regular courses, skill-based courses to orient students towards clearing the recruitment tests of top corporates will also be conducted parallelly for the final year students.

The partnership was formed for integrating their teaching, learning and skilling processes in Sudharsan Engineering College systematically and effectively using E-Box, the Technology Enabled Learning Platform. Placement Training Services and Placement Assistance Services will also be provided by Amphisoft.

The MOU was signed between Mr. Vijay K Sundaram, Chairman, Sudharsan Educational Trust and Mr. Senthil Bellukutty, Corporate Business Head, Amphisoft Technologies in the presence of Mr.Kishore at Chennai.