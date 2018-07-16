EC holds cyber security meeting for southern States

Covai Post Network

COIMBATORE: Deputy Election Commissioner of India Sandeep Saxena on Monday chaired a cyber security meeting for the benefit of officers and staff in Southern States.

About 150 officials, including electoral officers from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshadweep and Puducherry participated in the meeting, official sources said.

Emphasising the need to protect the entire data of the voters, Saxena said that all the officials should have the knowledge of computer and internet, since the entire work of Election Commission was computerised and handled through internet, on par with all other major departments, he said.

They were given training in handling cyber security by experts.