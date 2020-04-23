  • Download mobile app
23 Apr 2020
Ecological issues must become political issues: spiritual leader

Covai Post Network

April 23, 2020

Coimbatore : If the 3 billion people who exercise their franchise around the world vote for ecological solutions, the world will move in the direction of addressing these challenges with concrete action, Spiritual leader and Isha Foundation Founder, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev has said.

“Your success is of paramount importance for life on this planet,” he said

Sadhguru in his brief video message to Internationa Union for Conservation of Nasture (IUCN) on observing the Earth Day, called for cohesive global action to make “ecological issues into political issues” to affect large-scale, policy-driven systemic changes to address the planet’s precarious ecological challenges”.

Sadhguru, who introduced the Conscious Planet initiative at the World Economic Forum Summit in Davos in January last, has often spoken of the need to bring ecology into election manifestos around the world.

As the world observed Earth Day, distracted by the pandemic ravaging the planet, the IUCN, the world’s largest and most diverse environmental network brought its India members together in a virtual conference to “identify key challenges and opportunities for conservation in a post COVID19 scenario.”

” If the 3 billion people who exercise their franchise around the world vote for ecological solutions, the world will move in the direction of addressing these challenges with concrete action,”he said.

