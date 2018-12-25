Efforts on to bring out 2 persons inside a lorry that fell into 200-feet deep well

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Efforts are for the last seven hours to bring out two persons inside a lorry that fell into a 200-feet deep abandoned well attached to a brick kiln in Chinnathadagam, some 20 KMs from here.

While taking reverse to load bricks, the lorry, with three inmates, accidentally fell into the well around midnight Monday, police said Tuesday.

With the help of Fire and Rescue personnel, the locals managed to bring out the driver immediately, before the vehicle went into the deep well.

Since then the efforts are on to take two others trapped inside the lorry, which has fallen vertically into the well.

As there was no communication device with those trapped inside, it has been difficult to ascertain the exact location and efforts are to bring them out. The condition of those trapped are not known, police said.