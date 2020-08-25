Eight deaths, 322 fresh cases in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The district today recorded 322 fresh Covid-19 positive cases, taking the tally to 12,467, while eight deaths took the toll to 252.

Of the total, 9,083 patients were discharged and 3,132 are under treatment at various hospitals and at homes, a State Medical Bulletin said.

In Erode, 143 new cases took the tally to 2,376, of which 1,065 are under treatment after 1,298 were discharged. With one death, the toll moved to 33.

With 297 positive cases, the total went up to 8,511 in Salem, where 5,783 patients were discharged, leaving 2,613 under treatment. With three deaths, the toll went yup to 155 so far.

Tirupur reported 44 fresh cases, taking the tally to 2,143 of which 1,431 were discharged and 658 undergoing treatment. The death toll rose to54, with one death recorded today, it said.