Eight in isolation, three areas put under local containment in Nilgiris district

Ooty : Eight people, who had returned

from Nizamuddin after attending the Markaz, were isolated in the Government Hospital here, Nilgiris District Collector, Innocent Divya said Wednesday.

The administration has identified these persons and put them on home quarantine a couple of days ago and shifted to the Government Hospital Tuesday, she said.

Kandhal, where two persons were staying and an area each in Coonoor and Kothagiri, where two persons were staying, were put under local

containment and the people were either not allowed to enter or come out from there, she said.

The results of the blood samples test of all the eight are awaited.

Meanwhile, 39 persons, who had attended the Markaz from nearby TIrupur, who have not displayed any symptoms, are closely monitored and put under isolation, official sources said.

Meanwhile, 12 persons, who attended the Nizamuddin conference, are under close observation in Mettupalayam Government Hospital in Coimbatore district, the source said.