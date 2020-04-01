  • Download mobile app
01 Apr 2020, Edition - 1723, Wednesday
Tirumalamatrimony.com
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Several people develop COVID-19 symptoms after religious gathering in Nizamuddin; Delhi CM orders FIR
  • Rajasthan Govt warns migrants to not step out.
  • HRD asks NTA to postpone last date of applications for entrance exams
  • Coronavirus: 2 localities in Mumbai sealed.Lokhandwala & Goregaon-Bimbisar have now been sealed.
Travel

Coimbatore

Eight in isolation, three areas put under local containment in Nilgiris district

Covai Post Network

April 1, 2020

Ooty : Eight people, who had returned
from Nizamuddin after attending the Markaz, were isolated in the Government Hospital here, Nilgiris District Collector, Innocent Divya said Wednesday.

The administration has identified these persons and put them on home quarantine a couple of days ago and shifted to the Government Hospital Tuesday, she said.

Kandhal, where two persons were staying and an area each in Coonoor and Kothagiri, where two persons were staying, were put under local
containment and the people were either not allowed to enter or come out from there, she said. 

The results of the blood samples test of  all the eight are awaited.

Meanwhile, 39 persons, who had attended the Markaz from nearby TIrupur, who have not displayed any symptoms, are closely monitored and put under isolation, official sources said.

Meanwhile, 12 persons, who attended the Nizamuddin conference, are under close observation in Mettupalayam Government Hospital in Coimbatore district, the source said. 

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿