Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : An eight-year old boy, hailing from Tirupur, died of mysterious fever in the Government Hospital here today.

Mohammed of Mangalam in Tirupur was undergoing treatment for the fever in Government hospital there and was brought and admitted to the hospital here, hospital sources said.

He was in ICU and without responding to treatment, died today.



However, the sources refused to divulge the type of fever.