Eight-year old girl dies in Coimbatore after two wheeler collides on her

Covai Post Network

Image credit : Illustrative Image

Coimbatore: An eight-year old girl was killed, after a two-wheeler driven by a woman hit her while trying to cross the road in Puthur on the city outskirts Monday.

According to police, the girl Farjunagat, daughter of a migrant agriculture worker from Guwahati, was crossing the road when two-wheeler driven by a nationalised bank employee dashed on her, resulting in serious head injury.

Though the public took and admitted the girl to the nearby Government hospital, where she died on admission, police said.

Police, who rushed to the spot took the body and sent it for postmortem and further investigations on.