Elderly people, diabetics should be extra cautious: Dean ESI

Coimbatore : The Government ESI Hospital Dean Dr Nirmala today asked the elderly people, diabetics, those with hypertension, kidney and cancer problem to be extra cautious during this Covid-19 pandemic.

They should avoid social gathering and going out from their places, she said addressing the 74th Independence Day Celebrations at the Isha Yoga Centre.

The patients being treated now are different from the previous patients as most of them are having issues related to the lungs, Nirmala said adding that 3,750 patients have been treated at the ESI Hospital so far.

“We are celebrating the 74th Independence Day in a completely new normal situation. This year, we are facing a major COVID pandemic. It can be defeated if everyone wears mask and maintains social distancing,” she said after hoisting the national flag.

The doctors who served towards prevention of Coronavirus, were honored at the function.

Earlier, Isha Foundation Founder Sadhguru, in his inspiring Independence Day video message exhorted the Indians to celebrate our differences and retain the uniqueness of Bharat.

“We have formed this Nation, not on the basis of sameness but on the basis of variety of who we are. In every way, we are the most colourful Nation. And it’s very important we stay this way,” he said.