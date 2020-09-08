  • Download mobile app
08 Sep 2020
Coimbatore

Elephant dies after fight with other elephants in Valparai

Covai Post Network

September 8, 2020

Coimbatore : A male elephant was found dead, with injuries on its trunk near reserve forest area of Andiparai Shola in Valparai range in the district Monday night.

Based on information by some tea estate workers that they noticed an elephant was moving to the forest area with bleeding on its trunk, the forest department officials rushed to the spot and recovered the carcass, the department sources Tuesday.

The vetenarians, led by Dr Sukumar carried out autopsy of the 25-year old elephant Tuesday morning and concluded that the death could be due to fight with other elephants in Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR).

Later the carcass was buried there they said.

This is the 3rd elephant to die in the ATR this year and 20th in the last seven months in Coimbatore Forest division.

