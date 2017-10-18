Elephant electrocuted in a freak incident

In a bizzare incident, a 30-year old elephant was electrocuted when a live wire fell on the branch of a betel nut tree that the elephant was in contact. The incident occurred near Mettupalayam in the district.

The elephant, which strayed into the turmeric farm from Nellithurai past midnight yesterday, attempted to enter a banana farm, police said today.

In its attempt, the pachyderm pulled down an areca nut tree, which touched two the high tension wires above. As the elephant was in contact with the tree, the current passed onto it, killing it on the spot, they said.

Since the powery generated from Pilloor dam is distributed to Thudiyalur and Coimbatore through these wires, both forest department and electricity board officials are investigating the matter, they said.

Stating that the elephant in appearance is aged about 30 years, police said that after autopsy, the body will be burnt in the jungle area.