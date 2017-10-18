18 Oct 2017, Edition - 827, Wednesday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
  • Techies attacked on the outskirts of Bengaluru by close to 100 men for complaining about illegal cow slaughter to cops
  • Students canned in Kishtwar, J&K for defending the national anthem
  • Court has opened after a 2-day holiday, there is a strong possibility of the Talwars being released today: D. Maurya, Jailor, Dasna Jail
  • Boat capsizes in Panapur area of Chhapra in Bihar; 4 swim to safety and search is underway for 11 others.
Coimbatore

Elephant electrocuted in a freak incident

Covai Post Network
October 18, 2017

In a bizzare incident, a 30-year old elephant was electrocuted when a live wire fell on the branch of a betel nut tree that the elephant was in contact. The incident occurred near Mettupalayam in the district.

The elephant, which strayed into the turmeric farm from Nellithurai past midnight yesterday, attempted to enter a banana farm, police said today.

In its attempt, the pachyderm pulled down an areca nut tree, which touched two the high tension wires above. As the elephant was in contact with the tree, the current passed onto it, killing it on the spot, they said.

Since the powery generated from Pilloor dam is distributed to Thudiyalur and Coimbatore through these wires, both forest department and electricity board officials are investigating the matter, they said.

Stating that the elephant in appearance is aged about 30 years, police said that after autopsy, the body will be burnt in the jungle area.

