  • Download mobile app
10 Nov 2019, Edition - 1580, Sunday
Textile ERP
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Sensex jumps 200 points to hit new all-time high of 40,670; Nifty above 12,000-mark
  • No talks between Mohan Bhagwat, Uddhav Thackeray yet: Sanjay Raut
  • Young Congress MLAs are willing to support Shiv Sena directly or indirectly to form the government in Maharashtra
Travel

Coimbatore

Elephant kills man, attacks woman

Covai Post Network

November 10, 2019

Coimbatore : Panic gripped at Arthanaripalayam in Anamalai in the district, as a wild elephant killed a man and seriously injuring a woman in the last 12 hours.

According to police, the elephant trampled a farmer Rajendran to death in a farm in this village near Pollachi last night, when he was returning home.
   
The body was  kept at the Government hospital for postmortem.
     
The people  got panic-stricken after the same elephant attacked a woman, Thirthammal, a milk vendor, seriously injuring her in the early hours of today.

The villagers took her and admitted to the Government hospital, where she is being treated.
     
Bowing to the pressure of the villagers, the forest department Sunday sought the assistance of a Kumki (tamed elephant) Suyambu from Chadivayal camp to push the wild tusker to the jungles,

Two more kumkis are expected to assist Suyambu from the nearby Anamalai Tiger Reserve, police said. 

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿