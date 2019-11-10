Elephant kills man, attacks woman

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Panic gripped at Arthanaripalayam in Anamalai in the district, as a wild elephant killed a man and seriously injuring a woman in the last 12 hours.

According to police, the elephant trampled a farmer Rajendran to death in a farm in this village near Pollachi last night, when he was returning home.



The body was kept at the Government hospital for postmortem.



The people got panic-stricken after the same elephant attacked a woman, Thirthammal, a milk vendor, seriously injuring her in the early hours of today.

The villagers took her and admitted to the Government hospital, where she is being treated.



Bowing to the pressure of the villagers, the forest department Sunday sought the assistance of a Kumki (tamed elephant) Suyambu from Chadivayal camp to push the wild tusker to the jungles,

Two more kumkis are expected to assist Suyambu from the nearby Anamalai Tiger Reserve, police said.