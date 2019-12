Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, Dec 7 : An wild elephant swimming in dam water in Azhiyar near Pollachi in the district is going viral in the social media.

A large number of elephant used to come to the dam to quench the thirst frequently from the nearby forest areas.

A video of one such elephant, which has come to drink water, found swimming in the water near a temple for long time was posted by a tourist in the social media, which has gone viral.