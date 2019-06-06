ELGi launches upgraded encapsulated screw air compressors

Covai Post Network

Image credit : Illustrative image

Coimbatore : The city-based ELGi Equipments, one of the world’s leading air-compressor manufacturers, Thursday showcased an upgraded range of Encapsulated (ENCAP/EN) screw air compressors with variable frequency drives (VFD) and heat recovery systems

As part of the exhibit at 5-day INTEC, an International Trade Fair, which, began here, ELGI also displayed its range of EG Series screw air compressors and direct drive piston compressors.

“Energy accounts for almost 75–80 per cent of the life cycle cost of an air compressor and across the world, business owners are increasingly faced with not just the rising costs of fuel, but global concerns about the environment and air quality, the Company Managing Director, Dr Jairam Varadaraj told reporters on the sidelines of the launch.

“At ELGi, we’ve made a commitment to every customer across the globe – our compressors offer maximum energy efficiency and sustainable advantages from a total cost of ownership perspective,” he said.

The company is also committed to ensuring right-size for their customer’s compressed air requirements, he said adding that the sales teams the world over study customer applications and recommend the right size of compressor for maximum energy efficiency.

When asked about the demand for such compressors, Jairam said that the existing customers in the developed world, as part of reducing the cost, were seeking to convert, while there was an increasing demand for them in the developing countries.