Embark on a Culinary Journey Across Asia with Little Soi’s Asian Sunday Brunch

Little Soi invites you to elevate your Sundays with an unforgettable culinary experience—Asian Sunday Brunch, a vibrant celebration of Asia’s most beloved comfort foods and hidden gems. Indulge in a curated spread of flavour-packed dishes designed to delight every palate.

Some signature highlights includes Japanese Chawan Mushi (Mushroom/Lamb) – A silky-smooth steamed egg custard that conceals savoury surprises beneath its delicate surface, Chiang Mai Khao Soi – Northern Thailand’s signature curry noodle soup offered with vegetable, chicken, or seafood options, and topped with crispy noodles for the perfect crunch, Pajeon (Korean Pancake) – Crispy, golden scallion pancakes made to order with your choice of vegetables, meat, or seafood, Chinese Doughnuts – Irresistibly crisp and golden, these doughnuts are perfectly paired with a drizzle of sweet condensed milk for a nostalgic, indulgent treat and much more.

And that’s just the beginning. Our brunch menu offers a wide range of Asian delicacies, each dish telling its own story of tradition, spice, and soul.

Join us every Sunday for a brunch that’s anything but ordinary. Whether you’re a lover of bold flavours or curious to explore the tastes of Asia, Little Soi’s Asian Sunday Brunch at Coimbatore promises an experience that’s as satisfying as it is memorable.

For More Information:

Venue: Little Soi – Coimbatore, Door no 605, 638, Avinashi Road, GM Nagar, Pudur, Coimbatore: 641037

Date: Every Sunday

Time: 9:30 AM – 11:30 AM

Price for Two: INR.1300 ++

Contact for Reservation: +91 7548811777

Media Contact

Red Consulting

Raja / Salman

9841570091 / 9884910721