Engineering graduates pledge to turn achievers

The graduation ceremony for the UG and PG students of PSG College of Technology (Electrical and allied stream) was held in the institute premises on Saturday, July 08. The ceremony was graced by the chief guest Dr. Seshadri Sekhar, Director IIT Palakkad, Mr. L. Gopalakrishnan, Trustee, PSG & Sons Charitable trust, Dr. K. Prakasan, Principal, PSG Tech along with Deans and Heads of PSG Institutions.

The ceremony started with a welcome address by Dr. J. Kanakaraj, Head, Department of EEE, followed the Principal’s address. The chief guest for the evening, Dr. Seshadri Sekhar delivered the award ceremony address, sharing some pearls of wisdom to the graduating students and congratulating them. His speech sparked a ray of hope in the young engineers who are all set to enter into a new dimension in their career. During this award ceremony, 783 students from various branches on engineering including BME, CSE, EEE, ECE, ICE, IT and RAE received their degrees. The graduates administered the pledge after initiation by the chairman. Finally, the ceremony of transition of students into further phases of their lives was concluded with the national anthem. The occasion was graced by around 2500 people including students, guests, parents and faculty members of PSG Tech. The graduation Ceremony ended with a joy that is sure to inspire the students to achieve great heights