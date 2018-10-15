  • Download mobile app

15 Oct 2018

Coimbatore

Engineers should be more creative, says former ISRO Director

Covai Post Network

October 15, 2018

Coimbatore : Engineers should have more creativity, said former ISRO director Dr Mylsamy Annadurai, adding that India was the largest producer of engineers in the world.

“We should use our creativity. Each engineering students should come as an entrepreneur,” he said at a students conclave organised by Institute of Indian Foundrymen in association with Sri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology here.

Robots were now used for loading and unloading in foundry sector he said, adding that visual inspection by artificial intelligence would greatly impact the sector even as it was going to play an important role in almost
all industries.

All industries in the world were totally dependent on the foundry industry, which was the backbone for them, CRI Pump Engineers CEO NIthyanandhan Devaraj said. Almost all MNCs were now entering India to capture the huge market.

Around 400 students from different engineering colleges participated in the programme.

TCP's LGBT Pride

