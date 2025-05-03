Enhancing IVF training through simulation: PSG Institutions and Reprosci Biosciences joint workshop

Covai Post Network







Infertility has been a major problem for both men and women and the numbers are in raise throughout the world including India. To address such infertility issues, In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) is the most common Assisted Reproductive Technology used for patients who cannot conceive naturally. IVF involves procedure involving oocyte retrieval, embryo fertilization and transfer to uterus under the guidance of transabdominal ultrasound.

Currently IVF specialists, IVF trainees and gynecologists practice these steps in patients leading to physical and psychological discomfort for them. In order to train the IVF specialist and doctors for better accuracy, adaptability, and precision in implantation of embryo in patients, simulation-based education has emerged as a transformative tool in medical training. By providing a safe, controlled environment, practicing in simulators allows clinicians to hone critical techniques, make decisions, and manage complications — all without risk to real patients.

This workshop was aimed to harness the full potential of simulation technology to improve outcomes in assisted reproductive techniques, particularly In Vitro Fertilization (IVF). The workshop was organized jointly by Centre for Translational Research in Reproductive Health (CTR2H), PSG Institute of Advanced Studies (PSGIAS), PSG Super Speciality Hospital and PSG Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (PSGIMSR) in collaboration with Reprosci Biosciences Pvt Ltd, Bangalore. The workshop was held exclusively for postgraduate medical students specializing in Obstetrics and Gynecology, IVF specialist, Embryologist and IVF trainees. The Workshop was inaugurated by Chief Guest, Dr. J. S Bhuvaneswaran, Director, PSG Hospitals, and Guest of Honor, Dr. T M. Subba Rao, Principal, PSGIMSR, Coimbatore. Dr. Latha Maheswari, Head, Obstetrics and Gynecology, PSGIMSR welcomed the gathering and Dr. G. Athilakshmi, IVF specialist, PSGIMSR briefed about the workshop to the participants.

Dr. R. Selvakumar, Professor & Head, CTR2H, PSGIAS, Coimbatore thanked all the organizers, office bearers and sponsors for supporting the event. IVF specialists Dr. Kannaki Uthraraj from KMCH and Thamarai Fertility Centre, Dr. G. Athilakshmi, from Fertility Clinic & Centre for Reproductive Medicine, PSGIMSR, Dr. Vidhya Prem from Tiruppur Medical Foundation Hospital, Tiruppur, Dr. Shwetha Ashok Harnal from GarbhaGudi IVF Centre, Bangalore, delivered keynote lectures on IVF, Setting up IVF laboratory, New Horizons in IVF technology, Ethical and regulation in IVF and on use of simulators and AI technologies in IVF respectively. Mr. Prateek Waghmare, Program Manager from Reprosci Bioscience Pvt Ltd.,

Bangalore explained about the salient features of the simulators provided for the workshop and its advantages. More than 75 participants from various Hospitals, IVF centres, and universities in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka especially from Coimbatore, Tirupur, Perundurai, Salem and Bangalore attended the workshop and got trained. All the participants had hands-on experience in special simulators like high fidelity ovum pickup simulator, embryo transfer simulator and IVF training using virtual reality setup developed by Reprosci Bioscience. Feedback from all the participants were collected and analyzed for further improvement of the simulators developed.