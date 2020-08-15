Enthusiasm marks Freedom 2020 celebrations in the Nilgiris

Covai Post Network





Udhagamandalam: Gloom on account of Covid-19,overcast conditions and a nip in the air, notwithstanding Independence Day 2020,was celebrated enthusiastically in various parts of the Blue Mountains on Saturday.

The Nilgiris Collector Ms.J.Innocent Divya,who led the celebrations unfurled the tri colour at the Government Arts College ground and took the salute at a parade presented by the Nilgiris police. She was accompanied by the Superintendent of Police,Dr.V.Sasi Mohan.

The Collector distributed certificates of appreciation and shields to heads of various departments which were in the frontline of the war against the Corona virus.

It was followed by a performance by a dance troupe to create awareness about various aspects of Covid-19.

Among those present were the Project Director, Special Area Development Programme, Ms.Sarayu,District Forest Officer Mr.Thabela Guruswamy ,District Revenue Officer Ms.Nirmala and Sub Collector,Coonoor Mr.Ranjeet Singh.

On behalf of the administration freedom fighter Mr.J.Halli Gowder was honoured by a team of officials, at his residence.