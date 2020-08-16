Establishing the identify of dead Lankan don delayed for want of samples

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: The process to establish the identity of Sri Lankan underworld don, Angoa Lokka, who died in the city on July 3 here,

is delayed for want of blood samples and finger prints for DNA matching, even as the investigating agency CBCID is in touch with the Sri Lankan government through diplomatic channels for the same.

CBCID has sent letters through Indian government to Sri Lankan government to get fingerprint and DNA samples of Lokka and his relatives, so that cross matching can be carried out to confirm the identify, police sources said.

The investigating agency has managed to get some finger prints from the house, where Lokka was staying in the city and once the finger print samples an also the blood samples of his parents received from Sri Lanka the process of identification process will be expedited, by sending them for chemical examination to Chennai, they said.

Lokka who was reportedly staying in the name of Pradeep Singh, with forged Aadhar card, died of cardiac arrest on July three and after postmortem his body was taken to Madurai and cremated the next day, with the help of a Madurai based lawyer Sivakami Sundari, a Sri Lankan woman Amani Thanji staying with Lokka and Tirupur-based Dyaneshwaran.

CBCID has arrested the trio on charges of forging documents to get the Aadhar card and after taking them into its custody interrogated for three days from August 12.

During the course of interrogation, it has come to light that Lokka was in possession of a pistol, which was handed over to a Sri Lankan man, said to be his aide by Thanji, after which CBCID booked them under Arms Act 1959 and the Foreigners Act 1946, the sources said.

The pistol was reportedly handed over to the aide, whose identify was yet to be established, after the death of Lokka, they said.