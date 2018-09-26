  • Download mobile app

26 Sep 2018, Edition - 1170, Wednesday

Coimbatore

Exporters thank Commerce Ministry for extending IGST exemption till

Covai Post Network

September 26, 2018

Coimbatore : Thanking the Commerce Ministry for extending IGST exemption till April one 2019, Tirupur Exporters Association (TEA) today said that this positive measure would be much helpful to the Tirupur Cluster who plan to go for import of machinery.

In a statement, TEA President, Raja M Shanmugham said that this has come in a time, when MSME exporting units were undergoing financial crisis due to blockage of Government receivables like Rebate on State levies and Duty Drawback including delay in getting GST Refund due to cumbersome procedures.

He thanked Union Commerce and Industry minister, Suresh Prabhu and Dr. Anup Wadhawan, Secretary, Department of Commerce for the measures.

Central Board for Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) today issued a notification on extension of IGST exemption from October one 2018 to April one 2019 for Domestic Tariff Area exporting units also, Raja Shanmugham said.

