12 Mar 2022, Edition - 2433, Saturday
Face To Face- Motivational speech session held at GRD College

Covai Post Network

March 12, 2022

A motivational and memorable Face to Face session with noted TEDx speaker Dr Pawan Agarwal was organised at Dr GRD School of Commerce and International Business, Dr GRD College of Science on March 9. Dr Pawan Agarwal is an international TEDx speaker, author, educationist, business consultant and successful entrepreneur.

According to Dr Pawan, “Work is worship for the dabbawalas and the customer is their God”.The dabbawala, even if one Tiffin box (dabba) is not delivered, there will be an inconvenience to their customers. Thus they have managed to maintain a zero percent error rate in their 130 years of service. Dabbawalas are the most trusted, even more than themselves. “
He concluded the session with lots of information and messages to students. He gave them motivation and insisted on how one should learn how to push their lives from various situations.

