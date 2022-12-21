FANS OF ŠKODA GATHER FOR AN EXCITING EXPERIENCE IN COIMBATORE

Covai Post Network

› ŠKODA customers and fans come together in Coimbatore

› Fans of the brand in India kick-start the customer engagement revolution in the city

› The congregation covers parts of the city and the outskirts through scenic routes

Coimbatore – Focusing on the southern market and one of the top cities where ŠKODA has a prominent presence, the Fans of ŠKODA customer initiative was held in Coimbatore. After events, meets and celebrations in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata, Bhubaneshwar, Hyderabad, Pune, Jaipur, Guwahati, Chandigarh and other parts of India, Fans of ŠKODA set up camp in Coimbatore. The congregation of ŠKODAs and 60 people comprising of ŠKODA fans, customers and their families enjoyed a fun-filled Sunday at the SGA Coimbatore Service Centre. The revolutionary Fans of ŠKODA movement is part of the car maker’s INDIA 2.0 Project that also focuses on customer centricity and customer satisfaction.

At the SGA Coimbatore Service Centre, the celebrations included experiences where customers had an immersive experience with their ŠKODA cars.

ŠKODA AUTO which is synonymous with customer centricity and customer satisfaction has taken its customer initiatives a notch above by introducing a slew of purchase, maintenance and bonus offers and packages for both the KUSHAQ and the SLAVIA, making it perhaps the best time to buy a new ŠKODA car.

ŠKODA AUTO India already leads the industry with a 4-year/100,000 km warranty over the industry-standard 3-year one. In addition to this warranty is a standard 4-year Peace of Mind Package along with a Complimentary Standard Maintenance Package for both the KUSHAQ and the SLAVIA.

The company has also doubled its sales in the period from January to November 2022 compared to annual sales of 2021. ŠKODA AUTO has already won the mandate of having the KUSHAQ as the safest car in India with a 5-star rating for both adult and child safety. Besides, the SLAVIA has provided the sedan segment a much-needed fillip. Both the cars have been developed on the India-specific, ready-for-the-world MQB-A0-IN platform, and have some unbeatable deals ranging from Financial Benefits, Loyalty Bonuses and Exchange Incentives running at present.