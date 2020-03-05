Farmer trampled to death in the outskirts of Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A 45-year old farmer was trampled to death by a wild elephant near Devarayapuram on the outskirts, early Thursday morning.

Kittusamy was going to purchase things for house on motorcycle, when a wild elephant blocked his way near Samanur, police said.

On seeing the elephant, Kittusamy left his vehicle and tried to run for safety, However, the elephant chased him and attacked and trampled, resulting in spot death, they said.

Some villagers noticed Kittusamy laying dead and immediately informed police, who rushed to the spot and sent the body for postmortem. Further investigations on.