  • Download mobile app
05 Mar 2020, Edition - 1696, Thursday
Tirumalamatrimony.com
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Niti Aayog seeks to change lowest bidder norm for government contracts
  • California declares emergency over coronavirus as death toll rises in US
  • Italian tourists’ team toured six districts in 9 days: Rajasthan home minister
Travel

Coimbatore

Farmer trampled to death in the outskirts of Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

March 5, 2020

Coimbatore : A 45-year old farmer was trampled to death by a wild elephant near Devarayapuram on the outskirts, early Thursday morning.

Kittusamy was going to purchase things for house on motorcycle, when a wild elephant blocked his way near Samanur, police said.

On seeing the elephant, Kittusamy left his vehicle and tried to run for safety, However, the elephant chased him and attacked and trampled, resulting in spot death, they said.

Some villagers noticed Kittusamy laying dead and immediately informed police, who rushed to the spot and sent the body for postmortem. Further investigations on.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿