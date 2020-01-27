  • Download mobile app
27 Jan 2020, Edition - 1658, Monday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • AIMPLB moves SC opposing the ‘Ban Nikah halala’ PIL.
  • Kobe Bryant dead at 41: NBA legend & former LA Lakers superstar killed in California helicopter crash.
  • Bangkok bound passenger held with US dollars worth Rs 12 lakh.
  • Air India divestment: Government sets March 17 deadline for submitting Expression of Interest.
Travel

Coimbatore

Farmers express solidarity with Delta farmers against Hydro carbon project

Covai Post Network

January 27, 2020

Coimbatore : A few farmers, affiliated to Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Association Monday submitted a petition showing their opposition to implement the Hydro Carbon projects in the Delta area of the State.

Raising voice in support of their counterparts in Delta region, the farmers, including a few women, arrived at a district collectorate, some wearing black turban and submitted a petition to the office of collector.

Led by the association president, S Palanisamy, the farmers opposed the Centre’s decision for not not seeking permission from the locals and farmers for the project and also not not discussing the issue with general public and the State government.

Citing the State government’s stand against the Centre’s decision, the farmers said that if implemented, the entire area will; turn into a desert and sought to shelve the project.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿