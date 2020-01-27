Farmers express solidarity with Delta farmers against Hydro carbon project

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A few farmers, affiliated to Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Association Monday submitted a petition showing their opposition to implement the Hydro Carbon projects in the Delta area of the State.

Raising voice in support of their counterparts in Delta region, the farmers, including a few women, arrived at a district collectorate, some wearing black turban and submitted a petition to the office of collector.

Led by the association president, S Palanisamy, the farmers opposed the Centre’s decision for not not seeking permission from the locals and farmers for the project and also not not discussing the issue with general public and the State government.

Citing the State government’s stand against the Centre’s decision, the farmers said that if implemented, the entire area will; turn into a desert and sought to shelve the project.