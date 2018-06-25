Farmers petition against CBE-Karur bypass project

Covai Post Network

COIMBATORE: Even as the farmers and public protesting against the Salem-Chennai Green Corridor project, Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangham (TN Farmers Union) affiliated to CPI, on Monday submitted a petition to the District Collector, against the proposed Coimbatore-Karur bypass project.

The Union President, Palanisamy, said that a large expanse of fertile land have to be acquired for the project, which will result in loss of livelihood of the hundreds of farmers in the area.

“Though the union and farmers are not opposed to the project, benefiting the general public, it should not be at the cost of farmers, their livelihood and the fertile agricultural land,” he said.

In the petition to T.N. Hariharan, the farmers wanted the administration to hold discussion with farmers before taking any decision on the 180 km six-lane project, Palanisamy said.