26 Jun 2018, Edition - 1078, Tuesday

  • Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is meeting J&K Governor NN Vohra
  • Building collapsed in south Mumbai’s Pydhonie, NDRF teams has been put on alert, security measures are underway
  • CBI moves SC against bail granted to Karti Chidambaram in INX media case by the High Court
  • After Soz Book controversy, former PM Manmohan Singh to skip the book launch event
  • SC agrees to hear plea by Subramanian Swamy to be heard in a PIL relating to ED investigation in the Aircel maxis case
  • Engineer Rashid & others detained while they staged protest demanding action against Lal Singh
  • Kashmir editors guild likely to take action, will file complaint against Lal Singh
  • The Jammu & Kashmir police confirms that terrorists killed Shujaat Bhukari on Pakistan’s order
  • Shujaat Bukhari was a marked man as he advocated for dialogue between India and Pakistan
Coimbatore

Farmers petition against CBE-Karur bypass project

Covai Post Network

June 25, 2018

COIMBATORE: Even as the farmers and public protesting against the Salem-Chennai Green Corridor project, Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangham (TN Farmers Union) affiliated to CPI, on Monday submitted a petition to the District Collector, against the proposed Coimbatore-Karur bypass project.

The Union President, Palanisamy, said that a large expanse of fertile land have to be acquired for the project, which will result in loss of livelihood of the hundreds of farmers in the area.

“Though the union and farmers are not opposed to the project, benefiting the general public, it should not be at the cost of farmers, their livelihood and the fertile agricultural land,” he said.

In the petition to T.N. Hariharan, the farmers wanted the administration to hold discussion with farmers before taking any decision on the 180 km six-lane project, Palanisamy said.

