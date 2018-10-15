  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
15 Oct 2018, Edition - 1189, Monday

FLASH NEWS:

  • MJ Akbar files defamation case against prime accuser
  • Zargam Mehdi was known to be close to senior BSP leader Lalji Verma.
  • Kerala HC grants conditional bail to Bishop Franco Mulakkal
  • BJP Minister Jaswant Yadav attacks Rahul Gandhi, accuses him of being a Pakistan sympathiser
  • Burqa-clad football coach helps Chennai girls shoot for national goals
  • Union Minister MJ Akbar likely to move the court for filing criminal defamation today
  • Khashoggi has been missing since he stepped inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2
Travel

Coimbatore

Farmers protest against Karur-Coimbatore six-lane green corridor plan

Covai Post Network

October 15, 2018

Coimbatore : A group under the banner of Federation of All-Farmers Associations on Monday petitioned DIstrict Collector TN Hariharan to seek the intervention of Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami to drop the proposed Coimbatore-Karur six-lane green corridor, which they felt would affect their livelihood.

Both the Centre and State governments had allocated Rs 2,400 crore for laying the green corridor on NH 67 and the process to measure the land had started, they said.

Thousands of acre of agriculture land would be destroyed by this, resulting in destruction of hundreds of cattle, they said. Instead, they mooted widening the existing

NH 81 which would be cost-effective.

The farmers, who arrived at the Collectorate by sporting green turbans, also warned of coming with cattle to lay siege to the Collector’s office if the government went ahead with the proposal.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿