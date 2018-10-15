Farmers protest against Karur-Coimbatore six-lane green corridor plan

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A group under the banner of Federation of All-Farmers Associations on Monday petitioned DIstrict Collector TN Hariharan to seek the intervention of Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami to drop the proposed Coimbatore-Karur six-lane green corridor, which they felt would affect their livelihood.

Both the Centre and State governments had allocated Rs 2,400 crore for laying the green corridor on NH 67 and the process to measure the land had started, they said.

Thousands of acre of agriculture land would be destroyed by this, resulting in destruction of hundreds of cattle, they said. Instead, they mooted widening the existing

NH 81 which would be cost-effective.

The farmers, who arrived at the Collectorate by sporting green turbans, also warned of coming with cattle to lay siege to the Collector’s office if the government went ahead with the proposal.