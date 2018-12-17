  • Download mobile app
19 Dec 2018, Edition - 1254, Wednesday
Coimbatore

Farmers seek cancellation of Karur-Coimbatore six lane green field road

Covai Post Network

December 17, 2018

Coimbatore : A large number of farmers on Monday appealed to the district administration to prevail upon to Tamil Nadu government to cancel the proposed six-lane greenfield highway between Karur and Coimbatore.

The farmers, affiliated to various political parties, including CPI and CPIM under the banner of the Committee for Protection of Rights of farmers of Kongu Region, submitted a petition, claiming that nearly 3,000 acres of fertile land will be acquired for the project.

This will lead to loss of land to many farmers and deprive their livelihood, it said.

The petition suggested that the Government can consider expanding the existing Karur-Coimbatore road, instead of the proposed 6-lane highway.

The farmers, numbering nearly 300, led by former CPIM MP P R Natarajan and CPI leader S Palanisamy, also accused the government of attempting to help big corporates by executing the project.

