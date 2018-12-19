  • Download mobile app
19 Dec 2018
Farmers shandy, vegetable markets to close on December 21

Covai Post Network

December 19, 2018

Coimbatore : In order to express solidarity to the farmers in nearby Tirupur, who are staging protest against the erection of high voltage power transmission lines through their field, the Uzhavair Sandhai (Farmers Shandy), whole sale and retail vegetable markets in Tirupur district will close their business on December 21.

Over 200 farmers are protesting since yesterday against the proposed transmission lines, which they claimed will destroy their crops and also the fertility of land.

The farmers, belonging to various organisations, said that they had approached the State Government to withdraw the project earlier and take the lines along the highways. However, there was no no response from the Government, they said.

To support the farmers, Uzhavar Sandh in Tirupur, Palladam and Kangeyam and vegetables market in Tirupur and Palladam will be remain closed on Friday, December 21, they said.

