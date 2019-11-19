Farmers welcome vermicompost plant in Katteri Park

Covai Post Network

Vermicompost fertilisers are being processed at the Katteri Park in Coonoor marking a shift to organic farming methods.

Tea plantations are the backbone of Nilgiris district economy, which is closely followed by Ooty vegetable cultivation. Vegetables like carrot, beetroot, cabbage, beans, potato and many others are grown in the district.

However, due to pesticides and chemical fertilisers being used for this cultivation, these vegetables had been creating digestive disorders. Bowing to public demand, the district administration in collusion with horticulturists decided to switch to natural fertilisers and other organic farming methods.

So for the past two years, vermicompost fertilisers are being processed at the Katteri Park in Coonoor. During 2017, nearly 10 tonnes of vermin compost fertiliser was produced and sold to farmers. Seeing the good response, production was increased to 15 tonnes in 2018 and more this year.

In the beginning, this fertiliser was tested by horticulturists on the flower saplings in Sims Park and Katteri Park in Coonoor and seeing the good growth, farmers are now using it for vegetables.

B Bebitha, the horticulture assistant director of Sims Park said, “Farmers are happy with this vermicompost and it has seen good sales in the past two years. We have been selling it to horticulturists, gardeners and farmers for the past two years. We have also decided to increase production.”