09 Sep 2020, Edition - 1884, Wednesday
Father arrested under POCSO for sexually harassing daughter in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

September 9, 2020

Coimbatore : A man was arrested Wednesday under POCSO on charges of sexually harassing his own 15-year old daughter in their house in the city.

The man, a daily wage earner, was staying with her daughter in Maniyakaranpalayam in the city and, he tried to outrage the modesty of her daughter under influence of liquor two days ago, police said.

The shell-shocked girl ran out of the house and with the help of relatives lodged a complaint with All Woman Police Station.

Police registered a case under POCSO and arrested the man and remanded and lodged in the Central jail here.

