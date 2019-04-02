Father failed, now son trying to destabilise AIADMK: DCM

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Coming down heavily on DMK President, M K Stalin for his reported remark that AIADMK will disappear after the Lok Sabha elections, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister, O Paneerselvam Tuesday said that even his father and former Chief Minister, M Karunanidhi had tried but miserably failed .

AIADMK is in the safe hands of 1.5 crore workers, who stood behind former Chief Minister, Jayalalithaa, being general secretary for 27 years, and Stalin cannot destabilise the party, Paneerselvam said, while campaigning for BJP candidate C P Radhakrishnan in the city.

“Let Tsunami come, let earthquake and cyclone come, the party will remain for ever. Both the building and basement are strong,” he said.

Jayalalithaa had given welfare schemes taking into account of the need of the people of all spheres, whereas DMK, in the company of Congress for 10 years at the Centre, was not not able to given any scheme for Tamil Nadu, despite nine members from the party were ministers, he said.

Alleging that DMK had adopted the culture of violence during its regime, he said that the party still continued the same culture, like attack on biriyani shop and on a woman running beauty parlour.

He listed out various development and welfare schemes being implemented by AIADMK government, such as power-cut free State, action against land grabbers, subsidy for Haj pilgrims, schemes for girl child to woman during marriage and also after birth of child and the 2023 vision by Jayalalithaa.

Paneerselvam also attacked Left parties, for following double standard to get Rajya Sabha seats, both from DMK and AIADMK in 2006 and 2011.