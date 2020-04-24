  • Download mobile app
24 Apr 2020
Coimbatore

Female elephant killed by tusker while he tried to mate

Covai Post Network

April 24, 2020

Image credit : Illustrative Image

Ooty : A female elephant was found dead in Jalliyaraipalalam in Segur North beat in Nilgiris district last evening.

The carcass of the elephant was found during the routine patrol and immediately informed the forest department officials.

The postmortem was carried out this morning and it was suspected that the death occured due to fight with another elephant, which tried
mating.

Internal injuries in head, front shoulder and legs were found during postmortem and the carcass was left there for scavenging for vultures, department sources said

