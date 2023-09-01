Festive Trunk Show brings ultra-luxury designers, jewelers and accessory brands to the city

Covai Post Network





Reputed Jewellery curator Ms. Sangeetha Peter and luxury products connoisseur Dr.Adityan Guhan are organizing Coimbatore’s first ever luxury festive trunk show in the ball room of Taj Vivanta Coimbatore Race Course from September 1st 2022 to September 2nd 2022 from 10am and 8pm.

This luxury trunk show has a wide range of offerings for the elites of the city. The show was inaugurated by reputed physician Dr.Chithra Guhan on Friday.

India’s top most luxury menswear brand Raghavendra Rathore(RR) is here. If this designer brand is new to you, just know that it is a preferred brand of Saif Ali Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli to name a few.” Why?” because these Bandhgala suits are made by one of the celebrated designers of India, Mr.Raghavendra Rathore. His lineage is royalty, his designs ooze opulence and his brand is be spoke.

Luxury eyewear brand Maybach is here exhibiting extraordinary eyewear that is handcrafted by experts in Germany. Also showcased are eyewear collections from Deta, Hublot and Gucci.Luxury Swiss Watch brands Frank Muller and Ulysse Nardin is here with their exquisite collection.

Dr.Adityan Guhan said “this is the first time a festive trunk show featuring such luxury brands is taking place in South India. As many of these brands got established in the Northern regions of India, there is limited awareness about them and the accessibility is also minimal. Sangeetha and I have come together to organize this show to bridge that gap.”

“Women’s designer brands like Mrunalini Rao, Geethika Kanumilli, Siddhartha Bansal are also here. The festive trunk show will be here for 2 days (Sept.1 and 2) between 10-8 p.m.,” he added.