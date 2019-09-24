FICCI-FLO signs MoU with city college

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : As part of the directive from Union HRD ministry’s National Innovation and Start-up policy for Higher Education Institutions, Entrepreneurship Development Cell (EDC) of PSG College of Arts and Science here Tuesday entered MoU with FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO).

The MoU will initiate the Industry-Academia partnership, mentorship for Entrepreneurship promotion activities and mentoring EDC trainees and incubatees at the College through FICCI FLO network.

The Institution Innovation Council o the College has partnered to organize an Inter-Collegiate and Inter-Departmental “Innovation Entrepreneurship Exhibition-Start-up Challenge” in five thematic areas, focusing on National Sustainable Development Goals, a FLO release said.

The event has been aimed at promoting Entrepreneurial and Innovation ecosystem among students of Higher Education Institutions and to motivate students to participate in the National movement in developing economic growth of the country.