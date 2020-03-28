Fight Corona online IDEAthon in Coimbatore 

Covai Post Network

A 2-day online ideathon is to be conducted to mitigate the uncertainties arising in light of the rampaging Pandemic

COVID-19 is spreading at an unprecedented scale to several countries across the globe affecting more than 4 lakh people to emerge as the largest pandemic the world has witnessed in modern times.

Fight Corona IDEAthon, a 2-day online ideathon, is an initiative jointly launched by MHRD Innovation Cell, AICTE, MEITY Startup Hub, InnovatioCuris and other institutions of global and national prominence offering support in terms of Technology, Knowledge, Outreach, with Forge Accelerator as the Partner incubator, in the endeavour to scout for accessible and affordable technological solutions that can contain the rapid spread of infection, ease the mounting pressure and ensure a quick return to normalcy.

Challenges and problem statements have been sought from healthcare professionals, government officials and other stakeholders working on the ground and are curated under 8 different categories such as – Personal Hygiene & Protection, Awareness, Preparedness & Responsible Behavior, Medical Systems – Diagnostic & Therapeutic, Screening, Testing & Monitoring – Devices & IT/Digital/Data Solutions, Protecting Most Vulnerable Groups, Community Task Forces/Working Groups, Remote Work & Remote Education, Stabilizing Affected Businesses and the Open Category where one has the flexibility to choose and solve their own challenges.

Problem statements of high magnitude soliciting innovative technological solutions like the design of reusable/washable masks, a system that can disinfect currency notes/coins, mobile applications with an ability to provide right, reliable and authentic information to curb infection and the spread of panic, a non-invasive diagnostic kit, alternate solutions for ventilators to treat patients who face chronic breathing problems, Storage Kits to collect test samples from homes and transport them to laboratories, etc. are put forth to student innovators, educators, researchers, professionals and startups to ideate and innovate feasible products.

To learn about more Challenges visit: http://forgeforward.in/fightcorona/.

Online webinars, masterclasses and live one-one mentoring sessions are organized to support innovators with a focus to guide in technical design, innovation acceleration and rapid development of their prototypes.

Ideas and solutions that demonstrate a proof of potential shall be awarded with cash prizes up to Rs. 7 lakhs and shall be offered innovation grants up to Rs. 40 lakhs to enable them to accelerate further development of their ideas and prototypes.

PSelect startups and innovators shall be offered incubation support with access to industry partners, industrial-grade prototyping lab and pilot production facilities, co-working facilities, business support services, mentoring and expertise in tech, strategy, and venture development, corporate grants, etc.

” The IdeaThon is not a peace time event, It’s a war time effort! One where over 5000 people are hacking their minds and more for simple and significant solutions for protecting our nation and species! Wish the best of us comes out soon!” said Shankar Vanavarayar, President, Forge.