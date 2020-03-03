  • Download mobile app
03 Mar 2020
Coimbatore

Final list of polling stations on March five, electoral list on March 20

Covai Post Network

March 3, 2020

Coimbatore : The list of final polling stations for the urban local body elections will be released on March five, after necessary corrections, the district collector, K Rajamani said today.

Addressing a meeting of all political parties on the preparation for the elections, Rajamani said that the final list will be printed and distributed and the final electoral roll will be released on March 20.

With 7,44,147 male and 7,40,813 female and 203 other voters, there are 1,245 polling station in the 100 wards of the City Corporation, he said.

In Pollachi Municipality there are 36 wards and 82 polling booths for 80,340 voters, with 39,007 male votes, 41,318 female voters and 15 others.

In Valparai Municipality there are 21 wards and 84 polling stations with 57,653 voters, there are 28,426 male, 29,224 female and 3 others.

There are 33 wards and 62 polling booths in Mettupalayam municipality having 58,586 voters-28,422 male, 30,159 female and 5 others.

